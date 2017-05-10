Florida 28 mins ago 10:11 a.m.Florida...

Florida 28 mins ago 10:11 a.m.Florida tourist who came to NYC to see neice on Broadway goes missing

Wednesday Apr 26

Worry was mounting late Tuesday for a Florida man who vanished while visiting New York City to see his niece in a Broadway show. As CBS2's Jessica Borg reported, Jeff Kelly, 71, suffers from dementia and has not been seen since about Monday morning.

