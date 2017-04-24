71-year-old tourist missing after walking out of Times Sq. hotel

A trip to the Big Apple has ended in a search for a 71-year-old tourist with dementia who walked out of his Times Square hotel and disappeared, officials said Tuesday. Bartow, Fla., resident Jeff Kelly walked out of the New York Marriott Marquis on Broadway near W. 45th St. at about 3:30 a.m. Monday without a cellphone, credit cards or shoes, officials said.

