Polk County: Public Informational Meeting for Cow Camp Road Bridge Improvement Project
The Florida Department of Transportation , District One, will hold a public informational meeting for Cow Camp Road Bridge over the Rosalie/Zipprer Canal. The meeting will be an open house format and the bridge design alternatives will be on display.
