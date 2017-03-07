Polk County: Public Informational Mee...

Polk County: Public Informational Meeting for Cow Camp Road Bridge Improvement Project

The Florida Department of Transportation , District One, will hold a public informational meeting for Cow Camp Road Bridge over the Rosalie/Zipprer Canal. The meeting will be an open house format and the bridge design alternatives will be on display.

