Kevin Gates Facing Extradition, Will ...

Kevin Gates Facing Extradition, Will Not Be Released From Jail Today

What was to be a day of freedom for Baton Rouge, Louisiana rapper Kevin Gates has turned into just the opposite. The Ledger reports that plans to release the rapper from Polk County Jail in Bartow, Florida today have been halted due to an out of state warrant.

