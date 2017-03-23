JACKSON v. STATE
Howard L. "Rex" Dimmig, II, Public Defender, and Julius J. Aulisio, Assistant Public Defender, Tenth Judicial Circuit, Bartow, Florida, for Appellant Pamela Jo Bondi, Attorney General, Tallahassee, Florida; a Appellant Kenneth R. Jackson was convicted of the first-degree murder of Cuc Thu Tran, sexual battery with a deadly weapon, second-degree arson, and grand theft of a motor vehicle. Jackson was sentenced to death for the murder conviction.
