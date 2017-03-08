Florida officer suspended for posting...

Florida officer suspended for posting racist comment

Read more: WFLX-TV West Palm Beach

A Bartow police officer who posted a racist comment about President Barack Obama in November has been placed on administrative leave. The Lakeland Ledger reports that 33-year-old Officer Christina Arribas was placed on paid leave Friday after state prosecutors sent her a letter saying she could no longer appear as a witness in court.

