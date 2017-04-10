Deputies: Woman takes off with kids...

Deputies: Woman takes off with kids...

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Mar 22 Read more: WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg

Polk County officials hope you can help them find a woman who they say took off with two children after she was ordered to turn over custody of the kids to their father. Kellie Rae Alderman, 39, was last seen at the courthouse in Bartow on Tuesday at around 3pm.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bartow Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Snapchat Name Xchange (Dec '13) Sun sbhvkc 22
News 'I can't believe the polls are true': A day wit... Apr 4 strange things go... 24
Cara Murphy, Brittini Hardcastle (Mar '11) Mar 29 julie4evert 21
My Lost Father-Jerry Davis (Aug '10) Mar 29 Ben 9
News Weird 27 mins ago 9:22 a.m.Pancake prankster ch... Mar 25 Spotted Girl 5
Is Steven Lampone a thief and druggie still? (Dec '15) Mar 21 Hello hello 3
Where are the worst crime areas in Lakeland? (Dec '08) Mar 12 DORY 80
See all Bartow Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bartow Forum Now

Bartow Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bartow Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Tornado
  5. Egypt
 

Bartow, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,227 • Total comments across all topics: 280,208,187

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC