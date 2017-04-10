Deputies: Woman takes off with kids...
Polk County officials hope you can help them find a woman who they say took off with two children after she was ordered to turn over custody of the kids to their father. Kellie Rae Alderman, 39, was last seen at the courthouse in Bartow on Tuesday at around 3pm.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bartow Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Snapchat Name Xchange (Dec '13)
|Sun
|sbhvkc
|22
|'I can't believe the polls are true': A day wit...
|Apr 4
|strange things go...
|24
|Cara Murphy, Brittini Hardcastle (Mar '11)
|Mar 29
|julie4evert
|21
|My Lost Father-Jerry Davis (Aug '10)
|Mar 29
|Ben
|9
|Weird 27 mins ago 9:22 a.m.Pancake prankster ch...
|Mar 25
|Spotted Girl
|5
|Is Steven Lampone a thief and druggie still? (Dec '15)
|Mar 21
|Hello hello
|3
|Where are the worst crime areas in Lakeland? (Dec '08)
|Mar 12
|DORY
|80
Find what you want!
Search Bartow Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC