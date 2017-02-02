Public information meetings for I-75/...

Public information meetings for I-75/Bee Ridge Road Interchange...

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Feb 2 Read more: Capital Soup

The Florida Department of Transportation , District One, will hold public information meetings for Interstate 75 from south of Bee Ridge Road to south of Fruitville Road. The meetings will be an open house format and will include a brief video presentation that will run continuously throughout the meeting.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Capital Soup.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bartow Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Stock Market Feb 16 Ben 1
Man dismembers wife in late 90's (Feb '16) Feb 6 Itsjustliloleme 2
News Lake Mary couple arrested in retail theft ring (Jan '08) Feb 4 Jason 52
Is lakeland a nice place to live? (Apr '12) Feb 3 Cml 83
New Polk County Arrests & Mugshots (Feb '14) Jan '17 todayistheday 4
interesting Jan '17 Aaron 1
Any one have a foot fetish? (Nov '15) Jan '17 Solemate1990 2
See all Bartow Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bartow Forum Now

Bartow Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bartow Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. North Korea
  4. Libya
  5. Iran
 

Bartow, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,114 • Total comments across all topics: 279,138,795

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC