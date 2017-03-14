Polk County Declares March 14, 2017 "...

Polk County Declares March 14, 2017 "Women in STEM Day"

Florida Polytechnic University has received a proclamation from the Polk County Board of County Commissioners designating March 14, 2017 as "Florida Polytechnic University Women in STEM Day." On that date, the university will host its second annual Women in STEM Summit, which aims to foster alignment, partnership and collaboration among university scholars and industry leaders.

