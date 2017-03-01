Police: Student held in firearm hoax at

Police: Student held in firearm hoax at

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Feb 7 Read more: WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg

The report of a firearm that locked down four schools on Tuesday was a hoax and the Bartow High School student suspected of being behind it is in custody. About 12:50 p.m. school resource officers with the Bartow Police Department were notified of a possible security threat on campus.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bartow Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Snapchat Name Xchange (Dec '13) 9 hr Jarana412 20
Doctors in Winter Haven that prescribe pain meds Feb 26 Hyper Brain 1
Stock Market Feb 16 Ben 1
Man dismembers wife in late 90's (Feb '16) Feb 6 Itsjustliloleme 2
News Lake Mary couple arrested in retail theft ring (Jan '08) Feb 4 Jason 52
Is lakeland a nice place to live? (Apr '12) Feb 3 Cml 83
New Polk County Arrests & Mugshots (Feb '14) Jan '17 todayistheday 4
See all Bartow Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bartow Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Warning for Polk County was issued at March 03 at 3:56AM EST

Bartow Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bartow Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Space Station
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. NASA
 

Bartow, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,069 • Total comments across all topics: 279,275,886

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC