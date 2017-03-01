Police: Student held in firearm hoax at
The report of a firearm that locked down four schools on Tuesday was a hoax and the Bartow High School student suspected of being behind it is in custody. About 12:50 p.m. school resource officers with the Bartow Police Department were notified of a possible security threat on campus.
