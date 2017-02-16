News 11 mins ago 8:44 p.m.One killed,...

News 11 mins ago 8:44 p.m.One killed, one hurt in U.S. 98 crash in Bartow

Monday Read more: WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg

A driver was killed Monday afternoon when he lost control of his pickup truck in Bartow, the Polk County Sheriff's Office said. According to a report, A 2000 Ford F150, driven by Ralph Hightower, 80, of Lakeland, was southbound on U.S. 98 when, for unknown reasons, the truck went into the median.

