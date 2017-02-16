News 11 mins ago 8:44 p.m.One killed, one hurt in U.S. 98 crash in Bartow
A driver was killed Monday afternoon when he lost control of his pickup truck in Bartow, the Polk County Sheriff's Office said. According to a report, A 2000 Ford F150, driven by Ralph Hightower, 80, of Lakeland, was southbound on U.S. 98 when, for unknown reasons, the truck went into the median.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg.
Add your comments below
Bartow Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man dismembers wife in late 90's (Feb '16)
|Feb 6
|Itsjustliloleme
|2
|Lake Mary couple arrested in retail theft ring (Jan '08)
|Feb 4
|Jason
|52
|Is lakeland a nice place to live? (Apr '12)
|Feb 3
|Cml
|83
|New Polk County Arrests & Mugshots (Feb '14)
|Jan 24
|todayistheday
|4
|interesting
|Jan 22
|Aaron
|1
|Any one have a foot fetish? (Nov '15)
|Jan 22
|Solemate1990
|2
|moving to lakeland
|Jan '17
|253Wanda
|2
Find what you want!
Search Bartow Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC