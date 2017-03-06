Bartow police search for gun robbers
Bartow police are searching for the four men who broke into the Bartow Jewelry and Pawn Shop early Sunday morning and took off with several guns. "Knowing that there's firearms on the street where they don't belong makes me a little nervous as a citizen," said Erik Jenkins, who owns the shop.
