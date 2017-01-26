News 1 mins ago 11:39 a.m.Suspect arrested in fatal DUI hit and run...
An arrest has been made in the fatal vehicle-vs.-pedestrian crash which killed Pasco-Hernando State College student Brooke Ashlee Gonzalez on April 25, 2016. Scott Thomas Yutzy Jr. 22, of Lakeland was found in Bartow, Fla.
