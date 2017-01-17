An Enormous Humpbacked Alligator Slow...

An Enormous Humpbacked Alligator Slowly Crosses a Park Path Oblivious to Camera Wielding Onlookers

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Laughing Squid

A group of brave onlookers at the Circle B Bar Reserve - Polk Nature Discovery Center in in Bartow, Florida calmly watched as an enormous alligator came out of the bushes to cross over the path upon which they were walking. The prehistoric-looking creature, nicknamed " Humpback " by locals was completely oblivious to his audience as he lumbered on through.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Laughing Squid.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bartow Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
moving to lakeland Jan 6 253Wanda 2
News Family of Teen Mourns Dreams Cut Short (Jul '06) Dec 27 Sebrina Craig 6
looking for mom Dec 19 chel 1
News 18-year-old arrested in Lakeland double homicide (Mar '08) Dec '16 Anonymous 39
Lakeland Electric (Feb '06) Dec '16 Just saying 114
News Bernard and Janice Caffary of Lakeland, Fla. po... (Mar '15) Dec '16 JANICE CAFFARY 2
News Central Floridians worried after sinkhole conta... Nov '16 indict myron ebell 3
See all Bartow Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bartow Forum Now

Bartow Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bartow Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Iran
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
 

Bartow, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,626 • Total comments across all topics: 277,997,051

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC