An Enormous Humpbacked Alligator Slowly Crosses a Park Path Oblivious to Camera Wielding Onlookers
A group of brave onlookers at the Circle B Bar Reserve - Polk Nature Discovery Center in in Bartow, Florida calmly watched as an enormous alligator came out of the bushes to cross over the path upon which they were walking. The prehistoric-looking creature, nicknamed " Humpback " by locals was completely oblivious to his audience as he lumbered on through.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Laughing Squid.
Add your comments below
Bartow Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|moving to lakeland
|Jan 6
|253Wanda
|2
|Family of Teen Mourns Dreams Cut Short (Jul '06)
|Dec 27
|Sebrina Craig
|6
|looking for mom
|Dec 19
|chel
|1
|18-year-old arrested in Lakeland double homicide (Mar '08)
|Dec '16
|Anonymous
|39
|Lakeland Electric (Feb '06)
|Dec '16
|Just saying
|114
|Bernard and Janice Caffary of Lakeland, Fla. po... (Mar '15)
|Dec '16
|JANICE CAFFARY
|2
|Central Floridians worried after sinkhole conta...
|Nov '16
|indict myron ebell
|3
Find what you want!
Search Bartow Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC