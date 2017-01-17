An Enormous Humpbacked Alligator Slowly Crosses a Park Path Oblivious to Camera Wielding Onlookers

A group of brave onlookers at the Circle B Bar Reserve - Polk Nature Discovery Center in in Bartow, Florida calmly watched as an enormous alligator came out of the bushes to cross over the path upon which they were walking. The prehistoric-looking creature, nicknamed " Humpback " by locals was completely oblivious to his audience as he lumbered on through.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Laughing Squid.