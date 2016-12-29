High school student dead in Polk crash

High school student dead in Polk crash

Next Story Prev Story
43 min ago Read more: The Orlando Sentinel

Bailey Tilley, a student at Winter Haven High School, was driving his Chevrolet Silverado pickup in a rural area near Bartow about 6:40 a.m., according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office. As he turned from Snell Road onto Altuas Babson Park Cutoff Road, he drove into the path of another truck, driven by Liopoldo Cisneros, said Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Carrie Horstman.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orlando Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bartow Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Family of Teen Mourns Dreams Cut Short (Jul '06) Tue Sebrina Craig 6
looking for mom Dec 19 chel 1
News 18-year-old arrested in Lakeland double homicide (Mar '08) Dec 16 Anonymous 39
Lakeland Electric (Feb '06) Dec 13 Just saying 114
News Bernard and Janice Caffary of Lakeland, Fla. po... (Mar '15) Dec 12 JANICE CAFFARY 2
News Central Floridians worried after sinkhole conta... Nov '16 indict myron ebell 3
Snapchat Name Xchange (Dec '13) Nov '16 Blastingrobin 19
See all Bartow Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bartow Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Weather Watch for Polk County was issued at December 29 at 5:43PM EST

Bartow Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bartow Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
  1. Climate Change
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Serena Williams
 

Bartow, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,157 • Total comments across all topics: 277,433,941

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC