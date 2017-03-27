Page 32: Short Takes on Five Vermont Books
Seven Days writers can't possibly read, much less review, the number of books that arrive in a steady stream by post, email and, in one memorable case, a conspiracy of lemurs. So this monthly feature is our way of introducing you to five books by Vermont authors.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seven Days.
Comments
Add your comments below
Barton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Two arraigned in I-91 heroin bust (Oct '14)
|Wed
|DEPUTY DOG
|19
|Stop deleting! Unless your state supports child...
|Feb '17
|Disgusted with yo...
|1
|Tesla Green Mountain Power parternship brings r... (May '16)
|May '16
|Solarman
|1
|Police: Man found with 1,428 bags of heroin in ... (Mar '16)
|Apr '16
|markey fife
|2
|1 man dead after train strikes 2 in West Hartford (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Calipracious
|1
|Darren Perron (Aug '07)
|Jul '15
|Tax Payer
|2
|Bladder suspention (Mar '08)
|Feb '13
|Karylle
|3
Find what you want!
Search Barton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC