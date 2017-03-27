Fuel truck crash closes Route 7
Police shut down Route 7 between Exits 3 and 4 Monday for an overturned fuel truck. No injuries or fire was reported, but the road was expected to remain closed for several hours.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Bennington Banner.
Comments
Add your comments below
Barton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Two arraigned in I-91 heroin bust (Oct '14)
|Wed
|DEPUTY DOG
|19
|Stop deleting! Unless your state supports child...
|Feb '17
|Disgusted with yo...
|1
|Tesla Green Mountain Power parternship brings r... (May '16)
|May '16
|Solarman
|1
|Police: Man found with 1,428 bags of heroin in ... (Mar '16)
|Apr '16
|markey fife
|2
|1 man dead after train strikes 2 in West Hartford (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Calipracious
|1
|Darren Perron (Aug '07)
|Jul '15
|Tax Payer
|2
|Bladder suspention (Mar '08)
|Feb '13
|Karylle
|3
Find what you want!
Search Barton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC