Castleton University Alumni Darren Perron inducted into VSC Hall of Fame
On Thursday, March 16, the Vermont State Colleges inducted their second alumni Hall of Fame class and raised thousands of dollars for student scholarships at their annual VSC Hall of Fame Ceremony. Darren Perron, class of 1995, was honored as the second Castleton alumni inducted into the VSC Hall of Fame.
