Castleton University Alumni Darren Pe...

Castleton University Alumni Darren Perron inducted into VSC Hall of Fame

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Mar 21 Read more: Denton Publications

On Thursday, March 16, the Vermont State Colleges inducted their second alumni Hall of Fame class and raised thousands of dollars for student scholarships at their annual VSC Hall of Fame Ceremony. Darren Perron, class of 1995, was honored as the second Castleton alumni inducted into the VSC Hall of Fame.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denton Publications.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Barton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Two arraigned in I-91 heroin bust (Oct '14) Wed DEPUTY DOG 19
Stop deleting! Unless your state supports child... Feb '17 Disgusted with yo... 1
News Tesla Green Mountain Power parternship brings r... (May '16) May '16 Solarman 1
News Police: Man found with 1,428 bags of heroin in ... (Mar '16) Apr '16 markey fife 2
News 1 man dead after train strikes 2 in West Hartford (Nov '15) Nov '15 Calipracious 1
News Darren Perron (Aug '07) Jul '15 Tax Payer 2
Bladder suspention (Mar '08) Feb '13 Karylle 3
See all Barton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Barton Forum Now

Barton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Barton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Climate Change
  2. Oakland
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Iraq
  5. Hong Kong
 

Barton, VT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,552 • Total comments across all topics: 279,948,015

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC