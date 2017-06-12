Special Weather Statement issued June 17 at 11:29PM CDT expiring June ...

Special Weather Statement issued June...

OKZ054>057-180500- Craig OK-Osage OK-Nowata OK-Washington OK- 1129 PM CDT SAT JUN 17 2017 ...SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN CRAIG...NORTHEASTERN OSAGE...NORTHERN WASHINGTON AND NOWATA COUNTIES UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT... At 1127 PM CDT, strong thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Caney to Independence to Altoona. Movement was southeast at 50 mph.

Severe Weather Alert

Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Washington County was issued at June 17 at 10:15PM CDT

