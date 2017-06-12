Special Weather Statement issued June 17 at 11:29PM CDT expiring June ...
OKZ054>057-180500- Craig OK-Osage OK-Nowata OK-Washington OK- 1129 PM CDT SAT JUN 17 2017 ...SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN CRAIG...NORTHEASTERN OSAGE...NORTHERN WASHINGTON AND NOWATA COUNTIES UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT... At 1127 PM CDT, strong thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Caney to Independence to Altoona. Movement was southeast at 50 mph.
Bartlesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dr. William Dougherty (Feb '14)
|Jun 15
|Cliff
|40
|Boycott FYC C-store just East of Brookhaven Apts (Jul '14)
|May 29
|Hard2handle
|6
|theda muller (Nov '15)
|May 25
|Waldo
|15
|What happened to the Mullendore Murder Case (Aug '08)
|May '17
|glockslinger
|1,417
|Voice of the Martyrs Scandal: What Really Happe... (Jul '16)
|May '17
|GetReal
|2
|Kathleen Mecom
|May '17
|Arte
|3
|Jack A Morrison
|Apr '17
|Trump
|3
