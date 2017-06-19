Oklahoma's 'Pioneer Woman' builds media empire on the Plains
Growing up in an Oklahoma town she considered too tiny, Ree Drummond sought the bright lights of a city and headed west for Los Angeles. She never dreamed the journey would send her back to the plains of northeast Oklahoma, to a place with even fewer lights where she's become known and built a brand as "The Pioneer Woman."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Add your comments below
Bartlesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|mcgee investments
|Jun 19
|gene henderson
|1
|Dr. William Dougherty (Feb '14)
|Jun 15
|Cliff
|40
|Boycott FYC C-store just East of Brookhaven Apts (Jul '14)
|May 29
|Hard2handle
|6
|theda muller (Nov '15)
|May '17
|Waldo
|15
|What happened to the Mullendore Murder Case (Aug '08)
|May '17
|glockslinger
|1,417
|Voice of the Martyrs Scandal: What Really Happe... (Jul '16)
|May '17
|GetReal
|2
|Kathleen Mecom
|May '17
|Arte
|3
Find what you want!
Search Bartlesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC