Elderly Bartlesville Woman Injured In Osage County 4 Vehicle Crash
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol continues to investigate a four vehicle crash just southwest of Bartlesville Wednesday evening that left an 84-year-old woman in critical condition. The trooper's report states Patsy Lucas of Bartlesville failed to yield at the intersection of County Road 2706 and Highway 123 just after 6 p.m. and hit a Saturn Vue headed south on the Osage County highway.
