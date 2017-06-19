Elderly Bartlesville Woman Injured In Osage County 4 Vehicle Crash

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol continues to investigate a four vehicle crash just southwest of Bartlesville Wednesday evening that left an 84-year-old woman in critical condition. The trooper's report states Patsy Lucas of Bartlesville failed to yield at the intersection of County Road 2706 and Highway 123 just after 6 p.m. and hit a Saturn Vue headed south on the Osage County highway.

