Elderly Bartlesville Woman Injured In...

Elderly Bartlesville Woman Injured In Osage County 4 Vehicle Crash

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jun 15 Read more: NewsOn6 Tulsa

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol continues to investigate a four vehicle crash just southwest of Bartlesville Wednesday evening that left an 84-year-old woman in critical condition. The trooper's report states Patsy Lucas of Bartlesville failed to yield at the intersection of County Road 2706 and Highway 123 just after 6 p.m. and hit a Saturn Vue headed south on the Osage County highway.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bartlesville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
mcgee investments 15 hr gene henderson 1
Dr. William Dougherty (Feb '14) Jun 15 Cliff 40
Boycott FYC C-store just East of Brookhaven Apts (Jul '14) May 29 Hard2handle 6
theda muller (Nov '15) May 25 Waldo 15
What happened to the Mullendore Murder Case (Aug '08) May '17 glockslinger 1,417
Voice of the Martyrs Scandal: What Really Happe... (Jul '16) May '17 GetReal 2
Kathleen Mecom May '17 Arte 3
See all Bartlesville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bartlesville Forum Now

Bartlesville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bartlesville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Mexico
  2. Cuba
  3. China
  4. Recession
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Bartlesville, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,887 • Total comments across all topics: 281,884,377

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC