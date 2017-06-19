Digging Into Frank Lloyd Wright's Arc...

Digging Into Frank Lloyd Wright's Archives

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jun 14 Read more: WNYC-AM New York

A 1952 model of architect Frank Lloyd Wright's Price Tower hi-rise, which was built in Bartlesville, Okla. Curator of Architecture and Design at The Museum of Modern Art, and Jennifer Gray , the museum's Project Research Assistant at the Department of Architecture and Design, "Frank Lloyd Wright at 150: Unpacking the Archive."

Start the conversation, or Read more at WNYC-AM New York.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bartlesville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
mcgee investments 15 hr gene henderson 1
Dr. William Dougherty (Feb '14) Jun 15 Cliff 40
Boycott FYC C-store just East of Brookhaven Apts (Jul '14) May 29 Hard2handle 6
theda muller (Nov '15) May 25 Waldo 15
What happened to the Mullendore Murder Case (Aug '08) May '17 glockslinger 1,417
Voice of the Martyrs Scandal: What Really Happe... (Jul '16) May '17 GetReal 2
Kathleen Mecom May '17 Arte 3
See all Bartlesville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bartlesville Forum Now

Bartlesville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bartlesville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Cuba
  3. China
  4. Recession
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Bartlesville, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,887 • Total comments across all topics: 281,884,372

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC