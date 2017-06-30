BSC Attempts to Retain Custodians

SourceOne Management Services, the new building service contractor for the Bartlesville School District, Bartlesville, OK, intends to offer all 59 formerly employed in-house providers positions. The school board voted to outsource the district's janitorial services for the 2017-18 school year for largely financial reasons.

