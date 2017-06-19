Bartlesville School Board Votes To Ou...

Bartlesville School Board Votes To Outsource Janitorial Staff

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jun 20 Read more: NewsOn6 Tulsa

The district notified all 59 custodians they can apply for jobs with the company that is taking over those duties. The board says this move will save the district $300,000 a year, which will help maintain class sizes and programs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bartlesville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
mcgee investments Jun 19 gene henderson 1
Dr. William Dougherty (Feb '14) Jun 15 Cliff 40
Boycott FYC C-store just East of Brookhaven Apts (Jul '14) May 29 Hard2handle 6
theda muller (Nov '15) May '17 Waldo 15
What happened to the Mullendore Murder Case (Aug '08) May '17 glockslinger 1,417
Voice of the Martyrs Scandal: What Really Happe... (Jul '16) May '17 GetReal 2
Kathleen Mecom May '17 Arte 3
See all Bartlesville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bartlesville Forum Now

Bartlesville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bartlesville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Syria
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
 

Bartlesville, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,640 • Total comments across all topics: 282,037,482

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC