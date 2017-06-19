Bartlesville School Board Votes To Outsource Janitorial Staff
The district notified all 59 custodians they can apply for jobs with the company that is taking over those duties. The board says this move will save the district $300,000 a year, which will help maintain class sizes and programs.
