Bartlesville Police: Woman Killed In ...

Bartlesville Police: Woman Killed In Possible Accidential Shooting

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: NewsOn6 Tulsa

Police are investigating after it appears a woman was accidentally shot and killed outside a Bartlesville restaurant just after noon Tuesday. Hastings says a man and woman had just left the restaurant and were getting into a white pickup when the shooting happened inside the truck.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bartlesville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Boycott FYC C-store just East of Brookhaven Apts (Jul '14) May 29 Hard2handle 6
theda muller (Nov '15) May 25 Waldo 15
What happened to the Mullendore Murder Case (Aug '08) May '17 glockslinger 1,417
Voice of the Martyrs Scandal: What Really Happe... (Jul '16) May '17 GetReal 2
Kathleen Mecom May '17 Arte 3
Jack A Morrison Apr '17 Trump 3
This sounds like a bad town. Is Barltesville, f... (Jul '10) Apr '17 Playboy city mangler 24
See all Bartlesville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bartlesville Forum Now

Bartlesville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bartlesville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Mexico
  1. Pakistan
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Afghanistan
 

Bartlesville, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,563 • Total comments across all topics: 281,770,742

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC