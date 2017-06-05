Bartlesville Murder-Suicide Victim's Friends Hope Story Helps Other Women
Friends of the victim in a murder-suicide in Bartlesville said they knew there was trouble in the marriage, but they never thought it would come to this. Janie Tygart's best friends said they knew her husband was violent and abusive, and there are arrest records and a protective order backing them up.
