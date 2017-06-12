Bartlesville Masseuse Arrested, Accused Of Prostitution
An undercover police officer arrested a 52-year-old Bartlesville woman Thursday on complaints of prostitution and operating a massage business without a license. Zhao was arrested after the officer from another department was solicited to pay for sex at the business on East Frank Phillips Boulevard, Hastings says.
Bartlesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Boycott FYC C-store just East of Brookhaven Apts (Jul '14)
|May 29
|Hard2handle
|6
|theda muller (Nov '15)
|May 25
|Waldo
|15
|What happened to the Mullendore Murder Case (Aug '08)
|May '17
|glockslinger
|1,417
|Voice of the Martyrs Scandal: What Really Happe... (Jul '16)
|May '17
|GetReal
|2
|Kathleen Mecom
|May '17
|Arte
|3
|Jack A Morrison
|Apr '17
|Trump
|3
|This sounds like a bad town. Is Barltesville, f... (Jul '10)
|Apr '17
|Playboy city mangler
|24
