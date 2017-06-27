Bartlesville man dies in Osage County...

Bartlesville man dies in Osage County collision Wednesday

Michael Ray Long, 31, died in a Bartlesville hospital following a collision about 2:25 p.m. on State Highway 123, just south of U.S. Highway 60 and just south of Bartlesville in Osage County, the patrol reports. Long was driving a car north on SH 123 when he drove across the center line into the southbound lane, colliding with a sport utility vehicle driven south by Tammy Wilson, 58, of Pawhuska.

Bartlesville, OK

