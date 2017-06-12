A Guide to Architects' Mundane and Monumental Graves
The architects of our great landmarks are often buried beneath the humblest of tombstones, or have no marker at all. The marker for Bruce Goff in Graceland Cemetery, Chicago, designed by one of his former students, Grant Gustafson, with a piece of glass from his Shin'en Kan house that was destroyed in a fire On my first visit to Chicago, I spent some time wandering Graceland Cemetery , which is something of an Elysian Fields for architects.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hyperallergic.
Add your comments below
Bartlesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Walgreens guy
|20 hr
|Kmart gal
|6
|Heather Dawson (Oct '16)
|Jun 7
|Coworker
|13
|Boycott FYC C-store just East of Brookhaven Apts (Jul '14)
|May 29
|Hard2handle
|6
|theda muller (Nov '15)
|May 25
|Waldo
|15
|What happened to the Mullendore Murder Case (Aug '08)
|May 13
|glockslinger
|1,417
|Voice of the Martyrs Scandal: What Really Happe... (Jul '16)
|May '17
|GetReal
|2
|Kathleen Mecom
|May '17
|Arte
|3
Find what you want!
Search Bartlesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC