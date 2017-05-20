Legislature to meet Saturday as budget negotiation talks continue
The house and house budget committee adjourned shortly before 9:00 p.m. Friday after a marathon day of waiting for word if a fix to the state's $878 million budget hole had been reached. House and senate majority and minority leadership said talks will resume Saturday, with the senate convening in the morning and house at noon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFOR-TV Oklahoma City.
Add your comments below
Bartlesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Heather Dawson (Oct '16)
|Wed
|AgMom
|9
|What happened to the Mullendore Murder Case (Aug '08)
|May 13
|glockslinger
|1,417
|Voice of the Martyrs Scandal: What Really Happe... (Jul '16)
|May 8
|GetReal
|2
|Kathleen Mecom
|May 1
|Arte
|3
|Jack A Morrison
|Apr '17
|Trump
|3
|Walgreens guy
|Apr '17
|he overpaid
|3
|This sounds like a bad town. Is Barltesville, f... (Jul '10)
|Apr '17
|Playboy city mangler
|24
Find what you want!
Search Bartlesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC