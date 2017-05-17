Downtown Bartlesville Steam Train Dis...

Downtown Bartlesville Steam Train Display To Expand

A steam locomotive and train on display at the former Bartlesville railroad depot will be getting longer soon with the addition of a cattle car. The car, which dates back to the mid-1920s is now located outside of the Osage County Historical Society museum in Pawhuska.

