David Boren: Celebrating Oklahoma public education trailblazers
It's hard to believe it has been 31 years since the Oklahoma Foundation for Excellence held its first Academic Awards Banquet to honor the state's brightest public high school seniors and outstanding educators. The banquet is a special and inspiring celebration, attended annually by nearly 1,000 Oklahomans and experienced by thousands more on statewide public television.
