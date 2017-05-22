Bartlesville Student Finds Gun On Way...

Bartlesville Student Finds Gun On Way To School

Thursday May 4

Bartlesville Public Schools said a middle school student found - and fired - a gun on his way to school Thursday morning, May 4. A release from the superintendent's office said the young student found a gun in the grass on his way to the bus stop in an unspecified location. The student thought the gun was a toy, picked it up and fired it into the ground, the release states.

