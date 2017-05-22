Bartlesville Student Finds Gun On Way To School
Bartlesville Public Schools said a middle school student found - and fired - a gun on his way to school Thursday morning, May 4. A release from the superintendent's office said the young student found a gun in the grass on his way to the bus stop in an unspecified location. The student thought the gun was a toy, picked it up and fired it into the ground, the release states.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.
Add your comments below
Bartlesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Heather Dawson (Oct '16)
|Sat
|Bob Crane
|10
|What happened to the Mullendore Murder Case (Aug '08)
|May 13
|glockslinger
|1,417
|Voice of the Martyrs Scandal: What Really Happe... (Jul '16)
|May 8
|GetReal
|2
|Kathleen Mecom
|May 1
|Arte
|3
|Jack A Morrison
|Apr '17
|Trump
|3
|Walgreens guy
|Apr '17
|he overpaid
|3
|This sounds like a bad town. Is Barltesville, f... (Jul '10)
|Apr '17
|Playboy city mangler
|24
Find what you want!
Search Bartlesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC