Bartlesville Man Arrested In Undercover Sex Sting
A 27-year-old Bartlesville man was arrested over the weekend in Oklahoma County after deputies say he was caught in a sex sting operation. Canadian County deputies said James Ellis was in Oklahoma City for a pool tournament when he tried to get a 14-year-old girl to come to his hotel for sex.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.
Add your comments below
Bartlesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Boycott FYC C-store just East of Brookhaven Apts (Jul '14)
|May 29
|Hard2handle
|6
|Heather Dawson (Oct '16)
|May 25
|Agbro
|12
|theda muller (Nov '15)
|May 25
|Waldo
|15
|What happened to the Mullendore Murder Case (Aug '08)
|May 13
|glockslinger
|1,417
|Voice of the Martyrs Scandal: What Really Happe... (Jul '16)
|May 8
|GetReal
|2
|Kathleen Mecom
|May 1
|Arte
|3
|Jack A Morrison
|Apr '17
|Trump
|3
Find what you want!
Search Bartlesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC