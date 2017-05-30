Bartlesville Man Arrested In Undercov...

Bartlesville Man Arrested In Undercover Sex Sting

Monday May 22

A 27-year-old Bartlesville man was arrested over the weekend in Oklahoma County after deputies say he was caught in a sex sting operation. Canadian County deputies said James Ellis was in Oklahoma City for a pool tournament when he tried to get a 14-year-old girl to come to his hotel for sex.

