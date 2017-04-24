Proposed TIF district in Bartlesville...

Proposed TIF district in Bartlesville would take money from schools, area vo-tech official says

Funding for improvements to the entrance of a Bartlesville shopping center is being met with opposition from officials with an area vo-tech education program. The improvements include a new turn lane and a traffic light to help with traffic for a new Chick Fil A restaurant and the relocation of a Hobby Lobby store to the former Atwood's building.

Bartlesville, OK

