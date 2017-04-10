Pope Names Tulsa Priest Auxiliary Bishop In Seattle Diocese
The Holy See has announced the appointment of Reverend Monsignor Daniel H. Mueggenborg, a pastor of the Parish of Christ the King in the Diocese of Tulsa as an Auxiliary Bishop of the Archdiocese in Seattle. Msgr.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bartlesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What happened to the Mullendore Murder Case (Aug '08)
|6 hr
|Incognito
|1,415
|Walgreens guy
|Wed
|he overpaid
|3
|Jack A Morrison
|Wed
|FYI
|2
|This sounds like a bad town. Is Barltesville, f... (Jul '10)
|Apr 9
|Playboy city mangler
|24
|Tulsa molesters
|Mar 28
|Sukit
|1
|Heather Dawson (Oct '16)
|Mar 25
|Bville Swinger
|7
|Lonnie Joe Brown
|Mar 25
|MeSpeaking48
|2
Find what you want!
Search Bartlesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC