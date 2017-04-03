Former OPA President Donn Dodd dies
Donn R. Dodd, former publisher of the Claremore Daily Progress and a past president of the Oklahoma Press Association, died April 3, 2017, in Claremore.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Oklahoma Press Association.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bartlesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|This sounds like a bad town. Is Barltesville, f... (Jul '10)
|15 hr
|MarinaM
|22
|Tulsa molesters
|Mar 28
|Sukit
|1
|What happened to the Mullendore Murder Case (Aug '08)
|Mar 27
|glockslinger
|1,414
|Heather Dawson
|Mar 25
|Bville Swinger
|7
|Lonnie Joe Brown
|Mar 25
|MeSpeaking48
|2
|Jack A Morrison
|Mar 14
|curious
|1
|Rancher ( E.C. Mullendore) (Jun '08)
|Feb '17
|Crazy Cherokee
|140
Find what you want!
Search Bartlesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC