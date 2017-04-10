donates to Washington County food pan...

donates to Washington County food pantry and Bartlesville Indian Education Program

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Apr 10 Read more: Cherokee Nation

The Cherokee Nation donated funds to an Ochelata food pantry and a Bartlesville Public Schools Indian Education Program during visits by Secretary of State Chuck Hoskin Jr. and Tribal Councilor Dick Lay Thursday. The Ochelata United Methodist Community Outreach Association provides fresh produce to families every Wednesday and operates a daily food pantry.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cherokee Nation.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bartlesville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jack A Morrison Sat Trump 3
What happened to the Mullendore Murder Case (Aug '08) Apr 13 Caney Valley 1,416
Walgreens guy Apr 12 he overpaid 3
This sounds like a bad town. Is Barltesville, f... (Jul '10) Apr 9 Playboy city mangler 24
Tulsa molesters Mar 28 Sukit 1
Heather Dawson (Oct '16) Mar 25 Bville Swinger 7
Lonnie Joe Brown Mar 25 MeSpeaking48 2
See all Bartlesville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bartlesville Forum Now

Bartlesville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bartlesville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
 

Bartlesville, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,965 • Total comments across all topics: 280,363,202

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC