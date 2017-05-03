Bartlesville tax financing district for shopping center entrance...

A proposed tax increment financing district to build a roadway leading into the entrance of the Eastland Shopping Center will head to the Bartlesville city council for approval after it was approved Monday night on an 8-1 vote. The TIF is designed to include a new turn lane and a traffic light to help with traffic for a new Chick Fil A restaurant and the relocation of a Hobby Lobby store to the former Atwood's building and future developments.

