Bartlesville Man Arrested After 40-Mile Chase To Oologah

A Bartlesville man is in the Nowata County Jail after a 40-mile chase from Bartlesville to Oologah Saturday night. According to the Oologah Lake Leader , the chase started when a Bartlesville officer tried to stop Christopher Lloyd Donnell, 31, on the evening of April 1, 2017.

