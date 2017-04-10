Bartlesville Man Arrested After 40-Mile Chase To Oologah
A Bartlesville man is in the Nowata County Jail after a 40-mile chase from Bartlesville to Oologah Saturday night. According to the Oologah Lake Leader , the chase started when a Bartlesville officer tried to stop Christopher Lloyd Donnell, 31, on the evening of April 1, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bartlesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Walgreens guy
|15 hr
|Hustler
|2
|This sounds like a bad town. Is Barltesville, f... (Jul '10)
|Sun
|Playboy city mangler
|24
|Tulsa molesters
|Mar 28
|Sukit
|1
|What happened to the Mullendore Murder Case (Aug '08)
|Mar 27
|glockslinger
|1,414
|Heather Dawson (Oct '16)
|Mar 25
|Bville Swinger
|7
|Lonnie Joe Brown
|Mar 25
|MeSpeaking48
|2
|Jack A Morrison
|Mar 14
|curious
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bartlesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC