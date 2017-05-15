Bartlesville Hopes Turn Turn Aging Shopping Center Into Economic Asset
Development projects could help people in Bartlesville get more funding down the road for schools, the city and the county. A TIF is where the government borrows money to invest in development - and the Eastland Shopping Center is the focus in Bartlesville.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bartlesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What happened to the Mullendore Murder Case (Aug '08)
|May 13
|glockslinger
|1,417
|Voice of the Martyrs Scandal: What Really Happe... (Jul '16)
|May 8
|GetReal
|2
|Kathleen Mecom
|May 1
|Arte
|3
|Heather Dawson (Oct '16)
|Apr 28
|Dithers
|8
|Jack A Morrison
|Apr '17
|Trump
|3
|Walgreens guy
|Apr '17
|he overpaid
|3
|This sounds like a bad town. Is Barltesville, f... (Jul '10)
|Apr '17
|Playboy city mangler
|24
Find what you want!
Search Bartlesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC