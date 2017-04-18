Bartlesville 4th Grader Has Winning Recipe In Future Chef Contest
Shaw was one of 6 students from Bartlesville schools chosen to participate in the annual competition sponsored by Sodexo, the school district's food service provider. The district said the competition paired students with a Child Nutrition employee to assist them, and then had one hour to complete their dish and then present their dish to a panel of judges.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.
Add your comments below
Bartlesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jack A Morrison
|Apr 15
|Trump
|3
|What happened to the Mullendore Murder Case (Aug '08)
|Apr 13
|Caney Valley
|1,416
|Walgreens guy
|Apr 12
|he overpaid
|3
|This sounds like a bad town. Is Barltesville, f... (Jul '10)
|Apr 9
|Playboy city mangler
|24
|Tulsa molesters
|Mar 28
|Sukit
|1
|Heather Dawson (Oct '16)
|Mar 25
|Bville Swinger
|7
|Lonnie Joe Brown
|Mar 25
|MeSpeaking48
|2
Find what you want!
Search Bartlesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC