Special Weather Statement issued Marc...

Special Weather Statement issued March 27 at 12:11AM CDT expiring...

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Fox 23

We collect zip code so that we may deliver news, weather, special offers and other content related to your specific geographic area. We have sent a confirmation email to {* data_emailAddress *}.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox 23.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bartlesville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Heather Dawson Sat Bville Swinger 7
Lonnie Joe Brown Sat MeSpeaking48 2
Jack A Morrison Mar 14 curious 1
This sounds like a bad town. Is Barltesville, f... (Jul '10) Mar 11 Retired Teacher 21
What happened to the Mullendore Murder Case (Aug '08) Mar 9 Shawn TylorFB 1,413
Rancher ( E.C. Mullendore) (Jun '08) Feb 28 Crazy Cherokee 140
tina davis (Jun '16) Feb 27 old friend 4
See all Bartlesville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bartlesville Forum Now

Bartlesville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bartlesville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Bartlesville, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,727 • Total comments across all topics: 279,846,959

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC