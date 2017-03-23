Special Weather Statement issued March 27 at 12:11AM CDT expiring...
We collect zip code so that we may deliver news, weather, special offers and other content related to your specific geographic area. We have sent a confirmation email to {* data_emailAddress *}.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox 23.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bartlesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Heather Dawson
|Sat
|Bville Swinger
|7
|Lonnie Joe Brown
|Sat
|MeSpeaking48
|2
|Jack A Morrison
|Mar 14
|curious
|1
|This sounds like a bad town. Is Barltesville, f... (Jul '10)
|Mar 11
|Retired Teacher
|21
|What happened to the Mullendore Murder Case (Aug '08)
|Mar 9
|Shawn TylorFB
|1,413
|Rancher ( E.C. Mullendore) (Jun '08)
|Feb 28
|Crazy Cherokee
|140
|tina davis (Jun '16)
|Feb 27
|old friend
|4
Find what you want!
Search Bartlesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC