Services for Jerry Quinn

Services for Jerry Quinn

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Mar 14 Read more: Oklahoma Press Association

A memorial service for Jerry Quinn, former publisher of the Okmulgee Daily Times and Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise, and a past president of the Oklahoma Press Association, will be held at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, March 16, at the Redeemer Lutheran Church, 220 N. Seminole Ave., in Claremore, Oklahoma.Quinn died March 10, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Oklahoma Press Association.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bartlesville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jack A Morrison Mar 14 curious 1
This sounds like a bad town. Is Barltesville, f... (Jul '10) Mar 11 Retired Teacher 21
What happened to the Mullendore Murder Case (Aug '08) Mar 9 Shawn TylorFB 1,413
Rancher ( E.C. Mullendore) (Jun '08) Feb 28 Crazy Cherokee 140
tina davis (Jun '16) Feb 27 old friend 4
Lonnie Joe Brown Feb 26 Curious 1
News OK Bill Seeks To Eliminate 'Incompatibility' As... Feb 21 godsydrome 1
See all Bartlesville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bartlesville Forum Now

Bartlesville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bartlesville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Wall Street
  4. Iraq
  5. Supreme Court
 

Bartlesville, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,206 • Total comments across all topics: 279,717,234

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC