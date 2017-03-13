Political notebook: Field for 1st Congressional District race grows
First District: The jockeying to replace 1st District Congressman Jim Bridenstine escalated last week when Republican Kevin Hern formally declared his candidacy. Bridenstine is not seeking re-election and is a candidate for a job in the Trump administration, meaning the congressional seat could open at any time in the next year and a half.
