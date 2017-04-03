John Klein: Saving state park becomes 'big deal' for woman as potential cuts loom
Foss State Park includes Foss Lake, which is fed by the Washita River and has 63 miles of shoreline. Kim Baker/Oklahoma Tourism Foss State Park includes Foss Lake, which is fed by the Washita River and has 63 miles of shoreline.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sequoyah County Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bartlesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|This sounds like a bad town. Is Barltesville, f... (Jul '10)
|1 min
|MarinaM
|22
|Tulsa molesters
|Mar 28
|Sukit
|1
|What happened to the Mullendore Murder Case (Aug '08)
|Mar 27
|glockslinger
|1,414
|Heather Dawson
|Mar 25
|Bville Swinger
|7
|Lonnie Joe Brown
|Mar 25
|MeSpeaking48
|2
|Jack A Morrison
|Mar 14
|curious
|1
|Rancher ( E.C. Mullendore) (Jun '08)
|Feb '17
|Crazy Cherokee
|140
Find what you want!
Search Bartlesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC