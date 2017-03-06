Green Country affected by March storms, thousands lose power
Green Country customers lost power following a Monday storm. PSO officials say 4,200 customers lost power, and most of those affected are in Vinita.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRMG-AM Tulsa.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bartlesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|This sounds like a bad town. Is Barltesville, f... (Jul '10)
|9 hr
|Boom Boom 93
|18
|Rancher ( E.C. Mullendore) (Jun '08)
|Feb 28
|Crazy Cherokee
|140
|tina davis (Jun '16)
|Feb 27
|old friend
|4
|Lonnie Joe Brown
|Feb 26
|Curious
|1
|OK Bill Seeks To Eliminate 'Incompatibility' As...
|Feb 21
|godsydrome
|1
|theda muller (Nov '15)
|Feb 16
|Luther Heggs
|14
|Looking for employment
|Feb 4
|Okie from Olkmogee
|3
Find what you want!
Search Bartlesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC