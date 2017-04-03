DPS Warns 25 State Driver's License E...

DPS Warns 25 State Driver's License Exam Offices May Close

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Mar 30 Read more: NewsOn6 Tulsa

Taking your driver's test in Oklahoma has never been a joy ride, but it may be about to get a little bit worse. The Oklahoma Department of Public Safety said if they have to cut their budget another 15 percent they will close 25 driver's license testing sites across the state.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bartlesville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
This sounds like a bad town. Is Barltesville, f... (Jul '10) 2 min MarinaM 22
Tulsa molesters Mar 28 Sukit 1
What happened to the Mullendore Murder Case (Aug '08) Mar 27 glockslinger 1,414
Heather Dawson Mar 25 Bville Swinger 7
Lonnie Joe Brown Mar 25 MeSpeaking48 2
Jack A Morrison Mar 14 curious 1
Rancher ( E.C. Mullendore) (Jun '08) Feb '17 Crazy Cherokee 140
See all Bartlesville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bartlesville Forum Now

Bartlesville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bartlesville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
  1. Wall Street
  2. North Korea
  3. Iraq
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
 

Bartlesville, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,021 • Total comments across all topics: 280,078,284

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC