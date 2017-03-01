Bill to shield public from pornography passes committee
A bill that would shield digital pornography from the general public passed the House Judiciary - Criminal Justice & Corrections Committee today with a unanimous vote. House Bill 1472 by state Rep. Travis Dunlap would require digital service providers to filter content to prevent the transmission of obscene material to consumers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Guymon Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Bartlesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rancher ( E.C. Mullendore) (Jun '08)
|Tue
|Crazy Cherokee
|140
|tina davis (Jun '16)
|Feb 27
|old friend
|4
|Lonnie Joe Brown
|Feb 26
|Curious
|1
|OK Bill Seeks To Eliminate 'Incompatibility' As...
|Feb 21
|godsydrome
|1
|theda muller (Nov '15)
|Feb 16
|Luther Heggs
|14
|Looking for employment
|Feb 4
|Okie from Olkmogee
|3
|woodland park area
|Jan '17
|curious
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bartlesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC