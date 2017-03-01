Bill to shield public from pornograph...

Bill to shield public from pornography passes committee

A bill that would shield digital pornography from the general public passed the House Judiciary - Criminal Justice & Corrections Committee today with a unanimous vote. House Bill 1472 by state Rep. Travis Dunlap would require digital service providers to filter content to prevent the transmission of obscene material to consumers.

