Bill Restoring Daily Pledge of Allegiance Passes OK House
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK House Bill 2277, which requires public school students to recite the Pledge of Allegiance daily and take history and etiquette relating to the United States flag, passed the Oklahoma House of Representatives by a vote of 93-1 on Monday. "When I was in school, patriotism and the meaning of the Pledge were taught in class," said Rep. Terry O'Donnell, R-Catoosa.
